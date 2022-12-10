JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Rajasthan's Bundi
Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in TN
Maha delegation meeting Shah won't make difference: Bommai on border row
Delhi faces another 'very poor' air day with AQI at 337, smog increases
Cyclone Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in TN, Chennai roads waterlogged
1,000 Khelo India centres to open across India next year: Anurag Thakur
UGC new draft norms; UG 'honours' degree only after completing 4 years
G-20 presidency matter of pride for India, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Supreme Court to hold two-day national programme on POCSO Act today
No plan as of now to bring All India Judicial Service, says govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Rajasthan's Bundi
Business Standard

Tournaments keep coming: Jaishankar on India-Pakistan cricket ties

'There should be global pressure on Pakistan to end sponsoring terrorism and India will have to take leadership in maintaining that pressure'

Topics
S Jaishankar | India Pakistan relations | Cricket

ANI  Cricket 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has given a strong message that cross-border terrorism will never be normalised.

When asked about the government's views on the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar at an event held on Friday in the national capital said there should be global pressure on Pakistan to end sponsoring terrorism and India will have to take leadership in maintaining that pressure.

"You know our stand on cricket. We should never accept that a country has the right to sponsor terror. Unless we don't delegitimize this, it will continue. So, there should be global pressure on Pakistan. The pressure won't come unless the victims of terror don't voice themselves. India should, in a way, lead the way because our blood is spilled," the external affairs minister said.

The recent announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently stating that Indian players will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, triggered a huge row between the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government's stand. Let's see what happens," Jaishankar said at the media conclave show 'Agenda Aaj Tak.'

When asked about the resumption of ties between India and Pakistan, the minister said, "Will you talk to me if I put a gun on your head?"

"If your neighbour aids terrorism out in the open and there is no mystery about who the leaders are, where the camps are. We should never think that cross-border terrorism is normal. Give me another example where one neighbour is sponsoring terrorism against another. There is no such example. In a way, this is not even abnormal, but exceptional, " Jaishankar said.

Earlier this month Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja said that Pakistan may consider pulling out of Asia Cup 2023 if their tournament hosting rights are withdrawn due to the Indian team not travelling to their country.

Previously, in October, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had completely dismissed the speculations of Team India travelling to Pakistan for the event and said that the Asia Cup would be held at a neutral venue. The last time these two teams played a bilateral series was way back in 2012.

Ramiz Raja had also threatened that if India chooses to opt out of the Asia Cup then Pakistan will also not travel to India to participate in the ICC ODI World Cup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 11:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.