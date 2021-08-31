Heavy rain, floods affect 113,000 people in China's Shaanxi province

-
Torrential rain and floods have affected more than 113,000 people in the city of Ankang, in China's Shaanxi province, with over 23,800 others relocated, local authorities said on Tuesday.
Heavy rains have lashed parts of Shaanxi since August 28, affecting 74 counties, reports Xinhua news agency.
Among them, 11 registered precipitation of over 100 mm, and the Falong Station in Zhenping County, Ankang recorded the heaviest accumulated rainfall at 171.8 mm.
In Ankang, rain-triggered floods have wreaked havoc on a total of 116 townships, with crops and infrastructure damaged.
The city has set up 108 settlement sites to relocate the affected people.
Heavy rains are expected to continue on Tuesday, according to the local meteorological observatory.
