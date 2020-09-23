Heavy rain in Mumbai disrupts suburban rail services on Central Railway

-
Suburban rail services on Central Railway have been affected due to continuous heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai.
Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi have been suspended.
"Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel," the Central Railway said in a statement.
Also, long-distance special trains are being rescheduled.
Apart from the suburban rail services, long-distance train operations have either been cancelled or rescheduled due to heavy downpour in the city.
The Manmad-Mumbai special train has been cancelled, while the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Guwahati special train has been rescheduled. The CSMT-KSR Bengaluru special and CSMT-Lucknow special have also been rescheduled.
Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to waterlogging in some areas including Sion and Goregaon.
Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai due to waterlogging. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), suburban Mumbai witnessed actual rainfall of 23.4 mm on Tuesday, a departure of 129 per cent from the normal rainfall.
The weather department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the city on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature in the country's financial capital is estimated to be 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius, it said.
