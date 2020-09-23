Punjab CM announces reduction in market, rural development fee for basmati

-
ALSO READ
GI tagging of basmati rice to MP: Chouhan slams Punjab CM over letter to PM
Madhya Pradesh and Punjab CMs spar over GI tag to basmati rice
Twists and turns in MP-Punjab Basmati row, with little signs of an end
CBI files case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd on complaint of Canara Bank
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh promises jobs, debt relief for landless farmers
-
In the light of the provisions of the new agriculture bills, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced reduction in the market development fee (MDF) and the rural development fee (RDF) rates, from 2 per cent to 1 per cent each.
The move will help to keep Punjab Basmati competitive in the international markets and it will provide relief to the tune of Rs 100 crores to basmati traders/millers, according to an official spokesperson of the state government.
The Chief Minister's announcements came in response to a proposal of the Punjab Mandi Board, made after a thorough examination of the representations received from the Punjab Rice Millers and Exporters Association and the Punjab Basmati Rice Millers and Exporter Association.
According to a statement from Chief Minister's Office, the Punjab Rice Millers and Exporters Association had submitted that with the farm ordinances coming into force, the disparity in fees and other charges among the basmati producing states would be around 4 percent, thus making the rice industry in Punjab economically unviable as it would be unable to compete with Rice exporters in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh which had totally exempted the market fees from agricultural produce.
Pointing to the excellent Mandi infrastructure network of the Punjab Mandi Board, the Association had urged the state government to implement 0.35 percent to 1 percent usage charges/mandi fees on the first purchase instead of all other charges that are currently levied, in order to keep the Punjab rice industry competitive viz-a-viz other states, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU