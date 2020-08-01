JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India celebrates a low-key Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus pandemic
Business Standard

Heavy to very heavy rains likely in Mumbai between August 3-5: IMD

Mumbai and some other districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places from August 3 till August 5, said the India Meteorological Department

Topics
Monsoon  | Mumbai rains | IMD

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

mosnoon, rains
Pedestrians walk on a road during heavy rain

Mumbai and some other districts in

Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places from August 3 till August 5, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

The places likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, apart from Mumbai, are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts.

Places in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Sangli and Aurangabad are likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 5, the IMD forecast added.

As per IMD classification, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 20:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU