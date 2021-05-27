JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Twitter says will comply with Indian laws, protests 'police intimidation'
Business Standard

Heavy rain to lash Andaman and Nicobar Islands till May 30, says IMD

Parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rain till May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday

Topics
Cyclone | Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Rainfall

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

Villagers carrying their belongings move to a safer place through a makeshift boat, after their houses submerged in water due to heavy rainfall, in Bongaigaon on Saturday.
Representative Image

Parts of Andaman and Nicobar

Islands are likely to receive heavy rain till May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till further information, it said.

The archipelago is likely to receive heavy rain of 7- 11 cm at one or two places on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may occur over the islands during this period, the weatherman added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, May 27 2021. 13:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.