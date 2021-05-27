JUST IN
Cyclone Yaas: Patnaik announces 7-day relief to 128 cyclone-hit villages

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the Cyclone Yaas-affected districts

ANI 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the Product Application and Development Centre, set up by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), via video conferencing, in Paradip.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organisations, and the police for their excellent work in evacuation.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the Cyclone Yaas-affected districts.

All major roads and 80 per cent electricity supply will be restored for commutation in the next 24 hours.

CM Patnaik also congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organisations, and the police for their excellent work in evacuation.

The CM also thanked the doctors and health workers for continuous health service in the affected districts during the cyclone.

Yaas made landfall on the Odisha coast on Wednesday, extensive pre-emptive measures were undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the Eastern Seaboard and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands bore fruit in saving lives and property.

As part of the preventive measures, ICG ensured the safe return of 265 fishing boats that were out at sea.

Further, as advised, ships at anchorage off Odisha and West Bengal coast had taken safe shelter and Single Point Mooring (SPM) operations were suspended. No report of any damage or loss has been received from any merchant ship.

According to a press release, all the ashore, afloat and aviation units of ICG are maintaining a high state of readiness on the eastern seaboard for any response measures arising in the aftermath of the storm.

First Published: Thu, May 27 2021. 06:32 IST

