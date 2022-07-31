JUST IN

Heavy rain to lash Kerala for four days, IMD issues yellow alert
'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement, says PM Modi
India set for accelerated 5G infrastructure deployment: Dell Technologies
Legislative assemblies met for average of 21 days last yr, passed 500 bills
Ellora Caves to become first monument in India to get hydraulic lift: ASI
Court sentences five people to 7-year jail term in MP Vyapam case
Patra Chawl land scam: Shiv Sena will continue to fight, says Sanjay Raut
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes 147 km ESE of Nepal capital Kathmandu
Now, software to verify sports certificates of govt job aspirants
BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand exposed: Congress after 3 MLAs caught
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement, says PM Modi

Business Standard

Heavy rain to lash Kerala for four days, IMD issues yellow alert

Kerala is set to receive heavy rain for four days starting from Sunday, IMD said, adding that it has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

Topics
Kerala | IMD | heavy rains

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 
Heavy rain destroys Banana plantations, damages houses in Kerala's Malappuram. Photo: ANI
Representative Image/File

Kerala is set to receive heavy rain for four days starting from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that it has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

According to the IMD, these districts will receive heavy to isolated rain in the four-day period.

A warning alert for fishing is also in place till August 3.

Meanwhile, Kottayam and Idukki districts are under an orange alert for heavy rain on Monday.

The IMD said Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday.

Although the state witnessed heavy rain this month, there is still a net 26 per cent deficit since the southwest monsoon was weak in June.

Despite the rain deficit, the dams have more than 60 per cent storage and are expected to be full when the southwest monsoon withdraws by September 30.

--IANS

aal/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 12:47 IST

`
.