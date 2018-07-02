Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, 24 flights diverted and several delayed

As many as 24 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to other destinations after monsoon rains lashed the city on Monday evening, sources in the airport said.

The diverted flights included both domestic as well as international, the sources said, adding that the diversions took place between 8.45 and 9.45 pm.

While close to a dozen flights were diverted to other destinations, airlines of private carriers such as IndiGo, and were also diverted.

A Airlines flight from Singapore, an flight from and a flight from were among the international flights diverted because of the rain, the sources said.