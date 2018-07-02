Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, 24 flights diverted and several delayed

-
As many as 24 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to other destinations after monsoon rains lashed the city on Monday evening, sources in the Delhi airport said.
The diverted flights included both domestic as well as international, the sources said, adding that the diversions took place between 8.45 and 9.45 pm.
While close to a dozen Air India flights were diverted to other destinations, airlines of private carriers such as IndiGo, Vistara and Jet Airways were also diverted.
A Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore, an Emirates flight from Dubai and a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain were among the international flights diverted because of the rain, the sources said.
