JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Former Navy chief Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni passes away at 86
Business Standard

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, 24 flights diverted and several delayed

While close to a dozen Air India flights were diverted to other destinations, airlines of private carriers such as IndiGo were also diverted

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

rains, delhi rains, monsoon

As many as 24 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to other destinations after monsoon rains lashed the city on Monday evening, sources in the Delhi airport said.

The diverted flights included both domestic as well as international, the sources said, adding that the diversions took place between 8.45 and 9.45 pm.

While close to a dozen Air India flights were diverted to other destinations, airlines of private carriers such as IndiGo, Vistara and Jet Airways were also diverted.

A Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore, an Emirates flight from Dubai and a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain were among the international flights diverted because of the rain, the sources said.
First Published: Mon, July 02 2018. 23:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements