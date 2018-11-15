Here are the first pictures of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding

Deepika dazzles in Sabyasachi's red and gold lehenga
Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a traditional Konkani wedding on Wednesday. Today, they got married again to a Sindhi-style wedding. While Deepika is a Konkani. Ranveer belongs to a Mumbai-based Sindhi family.
The happily ever after!
Deepika wore a red and gold lehenga, and Ranveer was dressed in white, with most guests dressed in pastels, keeping with the subtle and classy vibe of the upscale wedding venue. Their marriage took place in Italy's scenic Lake Como.
Where the wedding took place
The marriage, one of the most awaited events in Bollywood calendar, was an intensely private and synchronised affair at scenic Lake Como's Villa del Balbianello in Italy.
utterly cute
Even amul is congratulating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their wedding.
