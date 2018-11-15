JUST IN
Here are the first pictures of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding

Here are the first visuals of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's marriage from Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Deepika dazzles in Sabyasachi's red and gold lehenga

1 / 4
Source- Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a traditional Konkani wedding on Wednesday. Today, they got married again to a Sindhi-style wedding. While Deepika is a Konkani. Ranveer belongs to a Mumbai-based Sindhi family.

ALSO READ: After a long tease, Deepika-Ranveer's first look as wedded couple out


 

The happily ever after!

2 / 4
Source- Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Deepika wore a red and gold lehenga, and Ranveer was dressed in white, with most guests dressed in pastels, keeping with the subtle and classy vibe of the upscale wedding venue. Their marriage took place in Italy's scenic Lake Como.

 

Where the wedding took place

3 / 4
source- Instagram

The marriage, one of the most awaited events in Bollywood calendar, was an intensely private and synchronised affair at scenic Lake Como's Villa del Balbianello in Italy. 
ALSO READ: Here's presenting you Deepika, Ranveer as Mr and Mrs

utterly cute

4 / 4
Source- Amul's Instagram account

Even amul is congratulating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their wedding.
 

ALSO READ: 

First Published: Thu, November 15 2018. 20:44 IST

