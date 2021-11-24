High court acquits another convict in 1992 murder of Ghaziabad MLA Bhati

-
ALSO READ
Ghaziabad police not keen on probing Twitter's role in viral video: HC
UP coronavirus update: Death toll reaches 450 in Noida, 442 in Ghaziabad
Dhami sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM, youngest to lead the state
Cong Uttarakhand leader Indira Hridayesh passes away in Delhi
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
-
After acquitting former MP DP Yadav, the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday let off another man convicted of killing the then Ghaziabad MLA Mahendra Bhati in 1992.
A division bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma acquitted convict Pal Singh alias Lakkar Pala alias Harpal Singh in the MLA's murder case, setting aside the judgment of a Dehradun CBI court against him.
The bench ordered the acquittal and release of the convict Pal Singh ruling that the CBI was unable to collect sufficient evidence against him and the pieces of evidence collected were self-contradictory.
The high court's order came on a special appeal of the convict in the murder case.
The high court had earlier acquitted former MP DP Yadav in the case on November 10.
The decision on the appeals of two other convicts in the case has been reserved.
The case dated back to September 13, 1992 when Ghaziabad MLA Mahendra Bhati was shot dead and a murder case was registered against D P Yadav, Preneet Bhati, Karan Yadav and Pal Singh alias Lakkar Pala and others.
After the intervention of the Supreme Court, the matter was sent to the CBI Court in Dehradun.
On February 15, 2015, the CBI court in Dehradun sentenced the four convicts to life imprisonment. This order was challenged by the four by filing separate special appeals in the high court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU