High-ranking heads in armed forces get powers to clear smaller projects

-
ALSO READ
SC refuses to entertain PIL against appointment of acting DGP in Jharkhand
Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty takes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff
In a first, Indian Navy women officers to join warships crew as 'Observers'
Indian Air Force officer commits suicide in Jammu with service pistol
Bihar DGP takes voluntary retirement, triggers speculation of poll debut
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved financial powers to clear projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to the deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces for capital procurement projects, officials said.
The financial powers have been approved for projects under the 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' category, they said.
Financial powers to clear projects worth up to Rs 200 crore have been delegated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Air Officer Maintenance and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff as well as to additional director general of Indian Coast Guard.
"This delegation of powers within service headquarters and up to command level for items of capital nature such as overhauls, refits, upgrades etc. will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects," the defence ministry said.
As per the approval, financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 100 crore have been delegated to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) at services commands and regional commands, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU