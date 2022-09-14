JUST IN
Highway construction slows to 19 km/day during Apr-Aug: MoRTH
11 dead, 29 injured as mini bus plunges into deep gorge in J-K's Poonch
What happened in 1984 not riots, it was genocide, says Diljit Dosanjh
Tamil Nadu Police to assign support person for child abuse victims
Hyderabad police arrest 4 in connection with e-bike showroom fire case
Green mobility to play key role in India's decarbonisation: NITI CEO Iyer
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Police in Sukesh extortion case
Monsoon session of AP assembly starts Sep 15; House to discuss 3 capitals
Naveen Patnaik to woo investors in Mumbai ahead of Make-in-Odisha Conclave
Another new Covid variant is spreading: What we know about Omicron BA.4.6
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
11 dead, 29 injured as mini bus plunges into deep gorge in J-K's Poonch
Business Standard

Highway construction slows to 19 km/day during Apr-Aug: MoRTH

The pace of national highway construction in the country has slowed to 19 km per day during the first five months of the current financial year, according to official data.

Topics
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways | Highway construction

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.
Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.

The pace of national highway construction in the country has slowed to 19 km per day during the first five months of the current financial year, according to official data.

While the pace of national highway (NH) construction in the country had touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21, it had slowed to 28.64 km a day in 2021-22, due to pandemic-related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country.

"The Ministry has constructed 2,912 km of National Highways up to August 2022, as compared to 3,355 km up to August last year. The Award figure is 2,706 km during this period as compared to 3,261 km in the previous year," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in its monthly summary for the Cabinet for August 2022.

According to the ministry data, the award figure is 2,706 km during April-August this year, as compared to 3,261 km in the corresponding period a year ago.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

The official target of highway construction has been kept at 12,000 km for the current financial year.

The ministry had constructed 10,237 km in 2019-20, 13,327 km in 2020-21 and 10,457 km in 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 14:53 IST

`