Monsoon session of AP assembly starts Sep 15; House to discuss 3 capitals

The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council will commence from Thursday and the state government is likely to hold an elaborate discussion on the importance of establishing three capitals- executive, legislature and judicial spread across three regions in the state.
According to government sources, the session is expected to be held for five days, though it is yet to be confirmed in the Business Advisory Committee.
The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had earlier introduced the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020, for creating three capitals, but withdrew it in November 2021.
After repealing the contentious Bill, the Chief Minister had told the Assembly that his government would bring a "comprehensive, complete and better" Decentralisation Bill.
There will be an elaborate discussion on the importance of three capitals in the state. And also we (state government) will be taking up about 20 issues such as Housing, irrigation Projects and creation of new districts, G Srikanth Reddy, YSR Congress Party legislator and coordinator of legislative affairs told PTI.
The government would also discuss the investments that the state has attracted during the past three years.
Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu may not attend the session as he had earlier vowed not to until he becomes Chief Minister again following alleged comments on his family members by some ruling party members in the House.
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 13:43 IST