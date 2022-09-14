JUST IN
EWS quota: All that you need to know about the issue in the Supreme Court
UK-based novel plastic film can kill Covid virus using just room light
Delhi consumers can avail of power subsidy from today via missed call: CM
Researchers in US develop drug that marks cancer cells for elimination
NGT cracks the whip to prevent ecological damage to TN's Western Ghat
Hindi's simplicity and sensitivity always attract people, says PM Modi
Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space: Big names on list of encroachers in Bengaluru
1 killed, 11 critically injured as gunmen open fire in Bihar's Begusarai
This shipping company is rerouting its ships. To save blue whales
Delhi govt's GST collection surges 21% to Rs 4,349 crore in August
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Another new Covid variant is spreading: What we know about Omicron BA.4.6
Business Standard

Naveen Patnaik to woo investors in Mumbai ahead of Make-in-Odisha Conclave

Patnaik is scheduled to hold discussions with major industrialists from different sectors, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal and Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra

Topics
Odisha  | Naveen Patnaik

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the Product Application and Development Centre, set up by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), via video conferencing, in Paradip.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has embarked on a three-day tour of Mumbai to attend an investors' meet, as the eastern state gears up for its marquee business conclave after a hiatus of four years.

Patnaik is scheduled to hold discussions with major industrialists from different sectors, including Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal and Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra, officials said.

The chief minister, who left for India's financial capital on Tuesday, is also slated to visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and attend the ceremony to ring the opening bell, they said.

Odisha has already organised road shows in Mumbai, inviting investments in IT, metal downstream, renewable energy, chemicals, plastics and advanced electronic manufacturing sectors.

The third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held here from November 30 to December 4, aims to showcase the manufacturing prowess of the state and investment opportunities across sectors, the officials said.

The earlier two editions were held in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, the state received investment proposals worth over USD 30 billion and in 2018, investment intents were valued at over USD 50 billion, they said.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra on Tuesday evening met some of the investors in the western metropolis, ahead of the chief minister's programmes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 13:43 IST

`