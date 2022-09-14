Tamil Nadu Police to assign support person for child abuse victims

-
ALSO READ
UN verifies over 19,100 child victims of violations in armed conflicts
The unsung victims of 1857
India becomes 68th country to join Interpol's child sexual abuse database
Karnataka sexual abuse case: Murugha Math seer sent to judicial custody
Sexual abuse case: Seer remanded to Karnataka Police custody till Sept 5
-
The Tamil Nadu police will soon assign a support person for helping the child abuse victims in the state.
Suitable person will be assigned to the children through the Child welfare committees in the concerned districts to support and assist the abused children during investigation and trial.
Notably, the state police, in four southern districts, have embarked on a mission to support sexual abuse victims, including women and children. Police in Tirunelvelli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts have started intimating the sexual abuse victims the position of their cases through SMS messages and Whatsapp messages.
Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg told mediapersons that the project which is functioning in the four Southern Districts will soon be implemented in Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Virudhunagar districts.
Police sources told IANS that the project has been running effectively in the four districts and is planning to spread it across the state. The police have taken this initiative as many victims are not aware of the position of their case as also many don't know the rights they have to ensure that justice is delivered to them.
A senior officer in the Theni district told IANS: "This measure implemented by the South Zone Inspector General will help increase the conviction rates and thereby put a hindrance on people who are inclined to do such activities on women and children."
It may be noted that Tamil Nadu police have been effectively handling the cases related to sexual abuse and child abuse and victims are made aware of their rights. Cases that are registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act are given utmost priority by the state police.
The police update report on the Child abuse victim, including preliminary details, about the victim and the offense committed against them within 24 hours of registering the First information report (FIR).
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 14:38 IST