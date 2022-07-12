Hike in power purchase adjustment cost won't impact consumers: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
CNG, petrol price hike: Auto, taxi unions on strike demanding subsidy
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Arvind Kejriwal to flag-off 100 AC CNG buses in Delhi on Friday
Arvind Kejriwal is a 'migratory bird': Punjab Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu
Why the Russia-Ukraine conflict may put the brakes on Indian fuel imports
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the increase in power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) won't impact consumers.
"The people of Delhi who are getting free electricity will continue to get free electricity in future. The charge of electricity from 201 to 400 units is subsidised to half the rates, that too will continue. Come what may, the relief being given to the people of Delhi will not be affected. Whatever has happened that won't impact consumers," he said.
His remarks came in response to a media question during his visit to the families of the two people from Delhi killed in the Amarnath Yatra cloudburst.
The PPAC is a surcharge to compensate discoms for variations in the market-driven fuel costs. It is applied as a surcharge on total energy cost and fixed charge component of electricity bill, officials said.
The PPAC in Delhi has been increased by four per cent from June 11.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU