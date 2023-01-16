JUST IN
Coronavirus XBB.1.5 variant cases rise to 26 in India: INSACOG data
Business Standard

Himachal CM orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state

The chief minister also issued instructions to identify the major causes of road accidents in the state

Topics
landslide | Himachal Pradesh | Himachal pradesh government

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief, Himachal Congress campaign committee
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Amid concerns over the recent land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the disaster management authorities to prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones in his state.

Presiding over a high-level disaster management meeting here, Sukhu also asked the department to identify areas that are prone to earthquakes particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts.

He directed the officers to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the Disaster Management Response Capacity System.

Sukhu stressed upon the adoption of measures to strengthen the response and awareness system, besides preparedness at the institutional and individual levels. He examined the damage and loss to life and property caused due to various disasters during the last few years.

The chief minister also issued instructions to identify the major causes of road accidents in the state.

He issued directions for mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology and conducting a study of areas more prone to earthquakes.

Sukhu also asked officials concerned to make proper therapeutic arrangements for snakebite cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 18:52 IST

