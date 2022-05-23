Himachal Cong chief terms reduction in excise duty on fuel as 'trivial'

-
ALSO READ
Telangana rejects calls to cut fuel VAT, says had no hike in seven years
Petrol in Delhi to be cheaper by Rs 8 as AAP govt decides to cut VAT
Rajasthan govt reduces VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48, diesel by Rs 1.16
Fuel tax cuts: K'taka CM says economy has to be kept in mind
Fuel tussle: Petrol dearer 5% since November in states with no VAT cut
-
Himachal Pradesh state Congress President MP Pratibha Singh has termed the Central government's reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel as a "trivial" measure.
She has said that for a long time, the government has earned crores of rupees from petrol and diesel, so the government should give relief to the people from rising inflation.
The Congress leader, while reacting to the "rebate" given on the fuel prices, has said that the "root cause of rising inflation in the country has been the wild increase in oil prices and there is a need to further reduce its prices."
Slamming the BJP leaders and the goverment, Singh said that it is "ridiculous" that the BJP leaders are terming the rebate as a public welfare measure. "Today, the Modi government is showing its concern towards the public welfare after seven years in power."
"Considering the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Modi government has tried unsuccessfully to woo the people," she asserted.
Singh has further demanded the government to reduce the prices of essential commodities, edible oil, pulses, flour and vegetables.
She has also demanded the state government to give relief to the people from rising inflation by reducing the VAT on petroleum products and gas cylinders in the state.
--IANS
umesh/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU