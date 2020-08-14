Himachal Pradesh reports 36 new Covid cases; total count rises to 3,853

Thirty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,853 in the state, an official said.

There are 1,325 active cases in the state, while a total of 2,474 patients have recovered from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Eighteen patients have died due to COVID-19 and 34 migrated out of the state, he said.

Of the 36 fresh cases, a maximum of 12 cases were reported from Chamba, 10 from Kullu, eight from Sirmaur, two each from Kangra and Una, and one each from Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti.

On Friday, 39 patients -- 13 in Chamba, 12 in Kangra, nine in Solan, four in Bilaspur and one in Mandi -- recovered from the infection, Dhiman added.

Solan has reported the highest number of active cases in the state at 367, followed by 160 in Kullu, 155 in Chamba, 139 in Sirmaur, 122 in Mandi, 107 in Una, 80 in Kangra, 76 in Hamirpur, 55 in Shimla, 48 in Bilaspur, 15 in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)