Himachal's COVID-19 tally reaches 56,873, active count at 755

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday registered 71 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count to 56,873, as per the State Health Department.
The active cases in the state have reached 755. As one person succumbed to the virus yesterday, the COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 952.
With 82 fresh recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 55,154.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.
