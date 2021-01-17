China's Heilongjiang province reports 12 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
US attitude towards China has changed greatly since Covid-19: Trump
China Covid-19 update: Mainland reports 14 new imported coronavirus cases
Shanghai airport worker gets Covid-19; 8,000 tested and 186 quarantined
China coronavirus update: 26 Covid-19 patients discharged in mainland
China set to test all 9 million people in Qingdao city for Covid-19
-
Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 asymptomatic infections on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.
The cases were all close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County.
All the new confirmed and asymptomatic cases have been sent to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU