China's Heilongjiang province reports 12 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 asymptomatic infections on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.

The cases were all close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County.

All the new confirmed and asymptomatic cases have been sent to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected.

