Hindi is not a competitor but friend of all regional languages: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Translate fed websites in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, says US Prez Commission
BHARAT: An Indian font that integrates elements from 12 languages
OTT, low ratings, lack of single screens take Bollywood to inflection point
Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation against India
Russian cyber soldiers launch disinformation campaign to target leaders: UK
-
Hindi language is not a competitor but a "friend" of all the other languages in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday as he denounced the "disinformation" campaign to pit Hindi against regional languages.
He underlined the need to strengthen regional languages by keeping Hindi together.
Addressing the All India Official Language Conference in Surat city, Shah said that accepting the co-existence of languages was needed and stressed the need to make Hindi flexible by taking words from other languages to expand its dictionary.
"I want to make one thing very clear. Some people are spreading disinformation that Hindi and Gujarati, Hindi and Tamil, Hindi and Marathi are competitors. Hindi cannot be a competitor to any other language in the country. You must understand that Hindi is the friend of all the languages of the country," Shah said.
He said regional languages in the country will prosper only when Hindi prospers, and vice versa.
"Everybody should accept and understand this. So long as we do not accept the co-existence of languages, we cannot realise the dream of running the country in our own language. And I want to say with sincerity that it should be our aim to keep all the languages and mother tongues alive and prosperous. Only with the prosperity of all these languages will Hindi prosper," Shah added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 15:14 IST