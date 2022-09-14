JUST IN
'Hijab is farz, courts don't know its essentiality', say petitioners to SC
11 dead, 29 injured as mini bus plunges into deep gorge in J-K's Poonch
Green mobility to play key role in India's decarbonisation: NITI CEO Iyer
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Police in Sukesh extortion case
Delhi consumers can avail of power subsidy from today via missed call: CM
Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts cloudy sky, moderate showers
Delhi records minimum temp of 26.4 degrees Celsius; light rainfall likely
6 Pakistani nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 crore off Gujarat coast
Women trafficking rife in Bihar's Seemanchal; locals says problem endemic
Zee sues Rajat Sharma, India TV for broadcasting Bal Thackeray interview
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi condoles demise of former Satara Mayor Shivajiraje Bhosale
Business Standard

Hindi is not a competitor but friend of all regional languages: Amit Shah

Hindi language is not a competitor but a "friend" of all other languages, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said as he denounced the "disinformation" campaign to pit Hindi against regional languages

Topics
Amit Shah | Hindi | Indian languages

Press Trust of India  |  Surat 

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during inauguration of the National Tribal Research Institute as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kisho
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Hindi language is not a competitor but a "friend" of all the other languages in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday as he denounced the "disinformation" campaign to pit Hindi against regional languages.

He underlined the need to strengthen regional languages by keeping Hindi together.

Addressing the All India Official Language Conference in Surat city, Shah said that accepting the co-existence of languages was needed and stressed the need to make Hindi flexible by taking words from other languages to expand its dictionary.

"I want to make one thing very clear. Some people are spreading disinformation that Hindi and Gujarati, Hindi and Tamil, Hindi and Marathi are competitors. Hindi cannot be a competitor to any other language in the country. You must understand that Hindi is the friend of all the languages of the country," Shah said.

He said regional languages in the country will prosper only when Hindi prospers, and vice versa.

"Everybody should accept and understand this. So long as we do not accept the co-existence of languages, we cannot realise the dream of running the country in our own language. And I want to say with sincerity that it should be our aim to keep all the languages and mother tongues alive and prosperous. Only with the prosperity of all these languages will Hindi prosper," Shah added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 15:14 IST

`
.