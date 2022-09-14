JUST IN
Delhi consumers can avail of power subsidy from today via missed call: CM
Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts cloudy sky, moderate showers
Delhi records minimum temp of 26.4 degrees Celsius; light rainfall likely
6 Pakistani nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 crore off Gujarat coast
Women trafficking rife in Bihar's Seemanchal; locals says problem endemic
Zee sues Rajat Sharma, India TV for broadcasting Bal Thackeray interview
Top Headlines: PFC as India's lead DFI; card-on-file tokenisation, and more
Kerala seeks SC nod to kill violent, rabies-infected dogs after 5 deaths
Vice-President Dhankhar lauds govt efforts for innovation, entrepreneurship
Woman arrested for child trafficking of 4-month-old in Arunachal's Itanagar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Monsoon session of AP assembly starts Sep 15; House to discuss 3 capitals
Business Standard

Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Police in Sukesh extortion case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Topics
Jacqueline | Delhi Police | extortion case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Enforcement Directorate Wednesday. Photo: ANI
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez | Photo: ANI

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

Fernandez, a Sri Lankan national, joined the probe after being issued a third summons, they said.

The actor was accompanied by Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar, a senior police officer said.

The "Housefull 3" actor had been asked to join the probe on Monday but cited prior commitments and sought another date.

Earlier this month, another Bollywood actor, Norah Fatehi, was questioned by the agency got six to seven hours in the case and her statement recorded.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Jacqueline

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 13:57 IST

`
.