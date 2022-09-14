Delhi consumers can avail of power subsidy from today via missed call: CM

-
ALSO READ
Punjab houses to get 300 units of free electricity from today: CM Bhagwant
Punjab govt runs into fresh row over arm-twisting by AAP bosses in Delhi
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Arvind Kejriwal to lead 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur with Punjab CM
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for non-representation of Punjab in MSP panel
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday.
At a press conference here, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.
Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form that they can fill to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy.
Those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy, he added.
Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP approached 10 MLAs of the AAP government in Punjab and alleged it was buying MLAs and breaking governments.
The ruling AAP in Punjab on Tuesday accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.
The Punjab had BJP dubbed the allegations as "baseless" and "bundle of lies" and said AAP is trying to divert attention of people from its "failures".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 13:21 IST