Hindus follow path of truth, Hindutva loots under guise of religion: Rahul

Refering to a news report claiming a rush to buy land around Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday drew a comparison between Hinduism and Hindutva saying Hindus follow the path of truth whereas Hindutva loots under the guise of religion.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Hindus follow the path of truth. Hindutva loots under the guise of religion."
The Congress leader also shared the news report that claimed many BJP leaders and some officials of the Uttar Pradesh government have bought land around the under-construction Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya at throwaway prices.
Following the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry after names of relatives of several state ministers and officials appear in Ayodhya land deals. Special Secretary Revenue will investigate the matter and present a report to the government in a week.
