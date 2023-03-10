HMSI launches H'ness bike range compliant with latest emission norms

-
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday said it has launched H'ness CB350 and CB350RS bikes with latest emission norms.
The price of H'ness CB350 trims start from Rs 2.09 lakh while CB350RS variants are priced upwards of Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The models come with on-board diagnostics (OBD2B) system thus conforming to stricter emission norms which will kick-in from next month.
The bike would be available at the company's BigWing dealerships from the end of March, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.
"Ahead of the government's deadline, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading the product line up with latest norms. Today, we launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 H'ness CB350 and CB350RS which are future ready," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.
The company said it has also introduced an all-new customisation section for CB350 customers.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 19:46 IST
