Need proactive approach to minimise damage from natural disasters: PM Modi
Business Standard

PM Modi to address post budget webinar on VIKAS scheme on Saturday

The webinar will have four breakout sessions covering themes like access to affordable finance, including incentives for digital transactions and social security

Topics
Union budgets | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post Budget webinar on PM VIshwakarma KAushal Samman scheme on Saturday.

It is part of a series of 12 post Budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

"The webinar will have four breakout sessions covering the Budget announcement for the MSME sector - PM VIshwakarma KAushal Samman (VIKAS).

"This will involve holding discussions and deliberations with regard to design, structure, and implementation of the new scheme," an official statement said on Friday.

PM VIshwakarma KAushal Samman (PM VIKAS) aims to improve the quality, scale and reach of products/services of artisans/crafts people by integrating them with the domestic and global value chains.

The webinar will have four breakout sessions covering themes like access to affordable finance, including incentives for digital transactions and social security.

It will also have sessions on advanced skill training and access to modern tools and technology; marketing support for linkages with domestic and global markets; and structure of the scheme, identification of beneficiaries and implementation framework.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 19:05 IST

