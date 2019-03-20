Happy Holi! India celebrates festival of colours in style; see pictures

A priest of Dwarkadheesh temple tosses Gulal towards devotees during week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura
A vendor sells different colours of Gulal at a roadside shop in Guwahati
Students of University of Calcutta play with Gulal at their campus
A temple priest sprays color water on devotees during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad
Devotees play with gulal on the occasion of Holi festival celebrations at Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur
Members of Muslim and Hindu communities celebrate Holi festival in front of Jama Masjid in Prayagraj
People smear colours at each other at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar
Foreign tourists celebrate Holi festival at Clock Tower in Jodhpur
Devotees play with gulal at Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur
Children from Kamla Mehta School for the blind play with Gulal in Mumbai
People smear colours at each other during Holi celebrations at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar
People smear 'Gulal' at each other during Holi celebrations in Lucknow
