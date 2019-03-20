JUST IN
Business Standard

Happy Holi! India celebrates festival of colours in style; see pictures

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated across India to mark the end of winter season and beginning of spring

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A priest of Dwarkadheesh temple tosses Gulal towards devotees during week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura
1 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

A vendor sells different colours of Gulal at a roadside shop in Guwahati
2 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

Students of University of Calcutta play with Gulal at their campus in Kolkata
3 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

A temple priest sprays color water on devotees at a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad
4 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

Devotees play with gulal on the occasion of Holi festival celebrations at Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur
5 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

Members of Muslim and Hindu communities celebrate Holi festival in front of Jama Masjid in Prayagraj
6 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

People smear colours at each other at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar
7 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

Foreign tourists celebrate Holi festival at Clock Tower in Jodhpur
8 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

Devotees play with gulal at Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur
9 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

Children from Kamla Mehta School for the blind play with Gulal in Mumbai
10 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

People smear colours at each other during Holi celebrations at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar
11 / 12
Picture- PTI

 

People smear 'Gulal' at each other during Holi celebrations in Lucknow
12 / 12
Picture- PTI

 


First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 21:03 IST

