Home buyers stage protest outside builder's office over delayed deliveries

of a housing project of Raheja Developers on Saturday staged a outside the company's office here over delayed deliveries of their flats.

were demanding that the builder should either hand over the houses or refund the money. They alleged that buyers of the Raheja Revanta Project at Sector 78 are awaiting for the last five years for the delivery of their homes.

The buyers alleged that even after taking 90 per cent of the money for the flat, they were being misled in the name of completing the project. The local police had also reached the spot.

Arjun, the president of the association of Raheja Revanta Society, said the builder sold the flats in the name of the tallest project of Delhi NCR and Haryana. They bought flats for Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

After discussions with builder Nayan Raheja, buyers and the developer agreed to hold a meeting every three months.

A spokesperson of Raheja Developers in a statement said that they are aggressively taking up the issue of basic infrastructure with the government.

"We cannot risk the lives of around 1000 families to stay in the campus without basic infrastructure and facilities. Because of acquisition of land for the road, construction of 33 KVA sub-station, arrangement of water supply is yet to be done at the government level, the statement said.

