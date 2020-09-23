Honestly use PM Cares Fund for public good, online education: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief on Wednesday said that the government should "honestly" turn the into a "public cares fund" and make arrangements for online education of students.

"Does the present government, which has spent billions on publicity by installing millions of LED TVs for election rallies, not have funds to make arrangements for online education of students and teachers. The BJP government should honestly make a public cares fund and worry about the future of the country," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also posted photographs of free laptop computer distribution to students during his dispensation.

In another tweet Tuesday night, Yadav objected to the suggestion of opening schools during the pandemic, saying it's not a safe option.

"Opening schools is not a safe option for education in the corona pandemic period. The government should provide electricity, one smart phone, network to every student from poor families. Also, give free hardware to teachers for digital education at home. BJP government should consult their family members," he added.

