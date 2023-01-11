JUST IN
Honour has made every Indian very proud: PM on 'RRR' Golden Globe win

The song from the blockbuster film bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' award. It is the first Indian production to win a Golden Globe

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the "RRR" team after its hit track "Naatu Naatu" won a Golden Globe award and said the prestigious honour had made every Indian very proud.

The song from the blockbuster film bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' award. It is the first Indian production to win a Golden Globe.

"A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie . This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," the prime minister tweeted.

S S Rajamouli's hit film "RRR" was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to "Argentina, 1985".

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, "Naatu Naatu" has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted "RRR" last March.

"Naatu Naatu is on the Oscar shortlist along with 14 others.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:11 IST

