Honour has made every Indian very proud: PM on 'RRR' Golden Globe win

-
ALSO READ
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar for Rajamouli's RRR, denounces Kashmir Files
S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' joins Oscars 2023 race; check for more detail
Brahmastra earns Rs 2.25 billion worldwide gross in first weekend
Ayan Mukerji opens up on why Ranbir-Alia didn't go inside Mahakal temple
Tickets for Ranbir-Alia's 'Brahmastra' capped at Rs 100 for Navratri
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the "RRR" team after its hit track "Naatu Naatu" won a Golden Globe award and said the prestigious honour had made every Indian very proud.
The song from the blockbuster film bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' award. It is the first Indian production to win a Golden Globe.
"A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie . This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," the prime minister tweeted.
S S Rajamouli's hit film "RRR" was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to "Argentina, 1985".
Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, "Naatu Naatu" has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted "RRR" last March.
"Naatu Naatu is on the Oscar shortlist along with 14 others.
"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU