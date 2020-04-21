Housekeeper with LS Secretariat tests Covid-19 positive, family quarantined

A day after the Lok Saha Secretariat resumed functioning, a housekeeper working in the building has been found positive for and admitted to the hospital, PTI reported. However, the infected man has not attended the office for a few days.

He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems and was found to be COVID-19 positive. Officials said that he has been admitted to the special ward at the Safdarjung hospital.

Eleven members of his family have also been tested for the virus and the results are awaited. Local civic authorities have quarantined his house in central Delhi.

The secretariat resumed work from Monday after it was shut in March last week in the wake of the pandemic. According to the order, all officers of the joint secretary rank and above had to join the office.



The total number of cases in the capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. A committee has been constituted for a daily audit of every fatality due to COVID-19, they said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the capital stands at 47. Of the total fatalities reported till date, 25 victims were aged 60 and above, they said. Twelve of them were in the age group of 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.