How a pistol helped CBI establish link in Dabholkar, Gauri Lankesh killings

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered the pistol used for killing Bengaluru-based journalist-cum-activist Gauri Lankesh while investigating the Narendra murder case, thus establishing a connection between the two murders.

The pistol was recovered from Shubham Surale, the brother-in-law of Sachin Andure, an accused in the murder case, who was arrested from Aurangabad by the on August 18. Following the court hearing on Sunday, the custody of Sachin was extended till August 30.

During the hearing, it was stated that Sharad Kalaskar, who was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in explosives recovery case from Nalasopara, will be handed over to the after August 28 at the end of his custody, on grounds of the need for a joint interrogation of Kalaskar and Andure.

Apart from the connect established in the killing of Gauri Lankesh and Narendra Dabholkar, a link has also been established with the Nalasopara explosives case, the investigation of which led to Andure's arrest.

Meanwhile, the Defence lawyer has moved an application to book the CBI's Investigation Officer under contempt of court, alleging that he was not allowed to meet an accused in spite of the court order during the last hearing.

Narendra Dabholkar, who was the founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was shot dead on August 20, 2013, by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk while Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5 last year.