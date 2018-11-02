How melatonin is proving to be jet-lagged frequent flyer's friend in need

A fifth-grader in Ohio in the US got his hands on ZzzQuil, a candy-like sleeping aid, and brought it to school. He shared it with his two friends and soon all three complained about “feeling woozy”. Paramedics rushed to the spot, reported Associated Press on Thursday.

Anxious reporters gathered outside the school. But the medics informed them that they weren’t gummies laced with a sedative, as speculated earlier, and just over-the-counter melatonin. The children were examined and sent home. Melatonin is a sleep-inducing hormone that is produced naturally by the ...