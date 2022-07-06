How to generate or reset your ATM Card's PIN? Check different ways

Banks offer customers the option of generating and resetting their (Automated Teller Machine) Card PIN (Personal Identification Number). If you have opened a new bank account or forgot your existing PIN, you can set a new PIN easily. There are several ways--physical and online--to do it. Here’s how.

How to generate your card PIN at the ATM booth?

Visit the nearest ATM booth of the bank in which you have an account.

Insert our card inside the machine and select your preferred language.

Select the 'Generate PIN' option on the screen.

Enter your mobile number as registered with your bank.

If asked about the date of birth, enter it in the DD/MM/YY format.

Enter the one-time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.

Enter your new PIN and confirm it.

How to generate the PIN at the bank branch?

You can also generate the PIN for your ATM card by visiting the bank branch. You will have to request a form and fill it out. The new PIN may be provided at the branch or mailed to your postal address.

How to reset an ATM PIN without using ATM card?

Besides visiting your nearest ATM machine or bank branch, there are various ways to reset your ATM PIN.

Net banking: You can log in to the net portal of your bank and request the generation of a new PIN.

Customer care: You can also call the customer care number of your bank.

SMS banking: You may request an ATM PIN change by sending an SMS to the specified mobile number.

How to protect yourself from ATM fraud?

Never share your ATM PIN with anyone

Do not set your birthday or phone number as your ATM PIN

Do not conduct any transactions with suspicious websites

Be cautious while entering your ATM PIN in public places

Carefully dispose off or safely store your transaction receipts

Make sure to sign up for transaction alerts

What is an ATM card?

An ATM card is a payment card issued by banks that allows customers to access their account through ATM machines and make online purchases.

What is an ATM PIN?

An ATM PIN is a four-digit code that is unique to an account holder’s ATM card. It is required to complete transactions, thus ensuring security and avoiding fraudulent activities.