HUA approves Rs 235 cr to Andhra Pradesh under 'Garbage Free Cities' vision

-
ALSO READ
Govt releases revised protocol of rating garbage-free cities
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
North coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coast brace for cyclonic storm
Aim of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to make cities garbage-free, says PM Modi
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
-
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved proposals worth Rs 235 crore to Andhra Pradesh under the 'Garbage Free Cities' vision, the largest one-time approval of funds for legacy dumpsite remediation, a statement said on Friday.
The Centre's share in these proposals will be Rs 77.66 crore, a ministry official said, adding that rest of the amount will be borne by the state.
The housing and urban affairs (HUA) ministry said legacy dumpsites pose a major threat to the environment and contributes to air pollution and water pollution.
It also said that clearing these mountains of years-old waste is critical to not just transforming the urban landscape of the country, but also addressing the issue of public health and environmental concerns.
Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 last year with the vision of creating 'Garbage Free Cities' by 2026.
According to the ministry, one of the major objectives under the Mission is 'Lakshya Zero' dumpsite to remediate 16 crore metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste dumpsites occupying nearly 15,000 acres of city land.
"The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the proposal worth Rs 77.66 crore submitted by Andhra Pradesh for remediation of over 42 lakh MT of waste in 28 ULBs (urban local bodies)," the statement stated.
Currently, 118 lakh MT of unremediated legacy waste is present across the state, locking up over 463 acres of valuable land, it stated.
The ministry's approval makes this the largest one-time approval of funds for legacy dumpsite remediation to Andhra Pradesh.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had also celebrated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from January 17-31 on the theme of 'Smart Cities, Smart Urbanisation'.
Prioritising the issue of dumpsite remediation, more than 260 cities across five states and Union territories have submitted their action plan for legacy waste remediation to the ministry, signifying their commitment to the vision of garbage free cities, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU