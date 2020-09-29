Human Rights can't be an excuse for defying law of the land: MHA on Amnesty

-
ALSO READ
Amnesty International halts India operations citing govt witch-hunt
Amnesty International shuts India operations, says govt 'freezing dissent'
Will there be lockdown 5.0? Get all the coronavirus updates and highlights
Amnesty's Avinash Kumar on challenges of heading human rights organisation
Covid-19 crisis: Indians stranded abroad will be brought home from May 7
-
The Home ministry on Tuesday said that human rights cannot be an excuse for defying the law of the land after Amnesty International alleged the government was on a witch-hunt. The ministry in a statement said that the stand taken by the organisation was unfortunate, exaggerated and far from the truth.
It said that after being denied FCRA approval, Amnesty circumvented the regulations with its UK entity remitting large amounts of money to four entities registered in India, by classifying it as foreign direct investment and a large amount was also remitted to Amnesty India.
Home ministry said, “All the glossy statements about humanitarian work and speaking truth to power are nothing but a ploy to divert attention from their activities which were in clear contravention of laid down Indian laws.”
ALSO READ: Amnesty International halts India operations citing govt witch-hunt
Such statements were also an attempt to extraneously influence the course of investigations by multiple agencies into the irregularities and illegalities carried out over the last few years, it said.
The home ministry said that owing to these illegal practices the previous government had also rejected the repeated applications of Amnesty to receive funds from overseas.
Amnesty is free to continue humanitarian work in India, the statement by MHA said. It added however that India, by settled law, does not allow interference in domestic political debates by entities funded by foreign donations. “This law applies equally to all and it shall apply to Amnesty International as well...Amnesty’s failure to comply with local regulations does not entitle them to make comments on the democratic and plural character of India.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU