Hyderabad police arrests 2 after busting drug racket operating on dark web

The Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has busted a gang of drug traffickers operating through the and apprehended two accused, who police described as kingpins, and six others who are allegedly drug peddlers from .

The accused have been identified as Narendra Arya alias Holy Shop and Farhan Mohammed Ansari alias Treeminator.

The other six drug peddlers were identified as Utkarsh Umang alias Ashu, Sahil Sharma, Abdullah Khan, Indra Kumar, Charan Kumar, and P. Bushan Raj are residents of . Additionally, as many as 30 drug users have been identified.

According to the police, Arya has allegedly been involved in drug trafficking online through the .

During the investigation, it was found that Arya made transactions worth Rs 30 lakhs through Cryptocurrency and has 450 consumers across India.

Another kingpin Ansari also engaged in online drug trafficking through the dark web with the help of social networks. The payments for the delivery are used through cryptocurrency. On enquiry, it is revealed that nearly Rs 15 lakh transactions were made in Cryptocurrency throughout India for trafficking drugs.

Further investigation is going on.

