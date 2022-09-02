DUTA holds march after annual meet to demand absorption of ad-hoc teachers

-
ALSO READ
Over 4,500 faculty positions vacant in 23 IITs: Govt to Rajya Sabha
How Eduvacancy is changing the way institutes hire teachers in India
Jet Airways staff association challenges resolution plan before NCLAT
Uber Eats-Amita Gupta case calls for gig worker law reform: Study
Govt orders temporary stay on NA tax recovery from housing societies
-
Thousands of teachers took out a march on Thursday to demand absorption of ad-hoc or temporary teachers through one-time regulation, the DUTA claimed.
The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said the march was taken out from SGTB Khalsa College to VC Office, Chhatra Marg via Miranda House among other places.
The march was held after the Annual General Body meeting (GBM) during which DUTA president AK Bhagi briefed members about the first year of his tenure.
Bhagi also informed the gathering about the demands raised with DU administration, Education ministry and the University Grants Commission regarding 25 per cent EWS expansion seats and fund crisis in 12 colleges of DU fully funded by the Delhi Government.
"After the DUTA GBM, thousands of teachers participated in the march. Protesting teachers raised slogans for the absorption of ad-hoc/temporary teachers through one-time regulation," its statement read.
They also raised slogans against the Delhi government for the fund cut and irregular grants to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it. PTI VA
http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg
We bring the World to you"
Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 07:59 IST