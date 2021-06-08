I don't think kids will have serious Covid infection in future: AIIMS chief

Director Randeep Guleria, on Tuesday, said no data, either global or from Indian case studies, pointed to children being more vulnerable to Covid-19.



“Even in the 2nd wave kids who were infected had mild illness or co-morbidities. I don't think we will have a serious infection in children in the future,” Guleria was quoted as saying by ANI.



Earlier in the day, VK Paul, a member for health in the Indian government’s think-tank NITI Aayog, also said there was no evidence to suggest that children will be more affected than adults in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“It is uncertain that a wave would affect children specifically. Till now, children have displayed similar seroprevalence as adults, which means, they are as much affected as adults,” said Paul, a member of the prime minister’s Covid management team.



The assurances come after several experts have claimed that the third wave of the pandemic in India could seriously affect children, as already being seen in Singapore. India is yet to begin Covid-19 vaccinations for those below 18 years of age. An increasing number of cases amongst children are being seen in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, among other states and union territories.



India is conducting trials for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin amongst children aged 2-18 years. Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is also conducting trials for its Covid-19 vaccine named ZyCoV-D on children aged 12-18 years.