I don't think kids will have serious Covid infection in future: AIIMS chief

-
ALSO READ
No evidence to say third Covid wave will impact kids more: Randeep Guleria
Young people in Delhi most affected by current Covid spike: AIIMS' Guleria
AIIMS director appeals to nurses to end strike, assures pay hike resolution
Virus mutated in Jan/Feb, spread more rapidly: AIIMS chief on Covid surge
New Indian Covid variants can cause re-infections, warns AIIMS chief
-
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, on Tuesday, said no data, either global or from Indian case studies, pointed to children being more vulnerable to Covid-19.
“Even in the 2nd wave kids who were infected had mild illness or co-morbidities. I don't think we will have a serious infection in children in the future,” Guleria was quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier in the day, VK Paul, a member for health in the Indian government’s think-tank NITI Aayog, also said there was no evidence to suggest that children will be more affected than adults in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It is uncertain that a wave would affect children specifically. Till now, children have displayed similar seroprevalence as adults, which means, they are as much affected as adults,” said Paul, a member of the prime minister’s Covid management team.
The assurances come after several experts have claimed that the third wave of the pandemic in India could seriously affect children, as already being seen in Singapore. India is yet to begin Covid-19 vaccinations for those below 18 years of age. An increasing number of cases amongst children are being seen in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, among other states and union territories.
India is conducting trials for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin amongst children aged 2-18 years. Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is also conducting trials for its Covid-19 vaccine named ZyCoV-D on children aged 12-18 years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU