Temp drops below freezing point in Srinagar for the first time this season

For the first time this season, the minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in on Wednesday, as per the Meteorological (MeT) department.

According to the weatherman, the coming days would witness a further drop in minimum temperatures across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in for the first time this season on Wednesday.

"Dry is likely to continue during the next few days, while the night temperatures are expected to drop further across J&K and Ladakh", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 3.8 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region registered minus 13.5 degree, Kargil minus 8.4 and Leh minus 9.6 as the minimum temperature, while Jammu clocked 9.2 degrees, Katra 9.6, Batote 6.5, Banihal 9 and Bhaderwah 2.2 degrees.

