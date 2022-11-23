JUST IN
Data story: India adds 360 new Covid cases; death toll at 530,596
Andhra Pradesh focuses on climate change governance, sets up special cell
Delhi's air quality remains poor, min temperature hits lowest this season
Job switches to fetch smaller salary hikes to tech talent, says report
Anglo-Indians want representation restored in parliament, state legislature
India supports strengthening maritime security in Gulf of Guinea
Massive fire breaks out at an oil mill in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
Latest LIVE: India logs 360 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 6,046
Top Headlines: Oz parliament okays FTA with India, RBI rate hike & more
Four men die after consuming 'spurious drink' in Haryana; probe on
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Data story: India adds 360 new Covid cases; death toll at 530,596
Business Standard

Temp drops below freezing point in Srinagar for the first time this season

For the first time this season, the minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar on Wednesday, according to the weather department

Topics
Srinagar | weather

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Representative image
Representative image

For the first time this season, the minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar on Wednesday, as per the Meteorological (MeT) department.

According to the weatherman, the coming days would witness a further drop in minimum temperatures across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar for the first time this season on Wednesday.

"Dry weather is likely to continue during the next few days, while the night temperatures are expected to drop further across J&K and Ladakh", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 3.8 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region registered minus 13.5 degree, Kargil minus 8.4 and Leh minus 9.6 as the minimum temperature, while Jammu clocked 9.2 degrees, Katra 9.6, Batote 6.5, Banihal 9 and Bhaderwah 2.2 degrees.

--IANS

sq/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Srinagar

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 10:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU