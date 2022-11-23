Temp drops below freezing point in Srinagar for the first time this season

-
ALSO READ
Why did the temperature in Delhi feel like 52° when thermometers said 39°?
12 killed in eastern Afghanistan due to snowfall, freezing weather
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to landslides, bad weather
Rains, landslides force closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road
Civilians injured as terrorists hurl low-intensity grenades in Srinagar
-
For the first time this season, the minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar on Wednesday, as per the Meteorological (MeT) department.
According to the weatherman, the coming days would witness a further drop in minimum temperatures across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
"Minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar for the first time this season on Wednesday.
"Dry weather is likely to continue during the next few days, while the night temperatures are expected to drop further across J&K and Ladakh", an official of the MeT department said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 3.8 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.
Drass town in Ladakh region registered minus 13.5 degree, Kargil minus 8.4 and Leh minus 9.6 as the minimum temperature, while Jammu clocked 9.2 degrees, Katra 9.6, Batote 6.5, Banihal 9 and Bhaderwah 2.2 degrees.
--IANS
sq/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 10:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU