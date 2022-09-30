I-T dept extends deadline for filing of tax audit report to Oct 7

The on Friday extended the due date for filing tax audit reports for fiscal 2021-22 by 7 days till October 30.

"On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was 30th September 2022 to 07th October 2022," an official statement said.

Under the income tax act, those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant are required to file the tax audit report with the I-T department by September 30.



