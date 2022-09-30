Health dept needs to speed up issuing Divyang certificates: Delhi Min

-
-
The city health department needs to expedite the process of issuing 'Divyang' certificates to the differently-abled, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Friday.
Gautam chaired a review meeting of the State Advisory Board for Persons with Disability. The Board briefed him about the work done in the past one year.
"The board has advised to prioritise recruitment of differently-abled persons by identifying four per cent posts in all departments for the disabled," the government said in a statement.
Construction work of barrier-free building for persons with disability is to be finished by December in Delhi, the government said.
Gautam also spoke on implementation of the UDID (Unique Disability Identity) card project.
"The health department needs to expedite the process of issuing UDID and Divyang certificates to the differently-abled. Required disability specialists should be empanelled to the hospitals for the convenience of differently-abled people in getting certificates as this will make generating the UDID easier," he was quoted as saying in the statement.
At the same time, the education department suggested that dedicated camps should be organised by the health department to issue UDID and certificates for differently-able students.
Officers for redressal of grievances of differently-abled people are to be appointed in all departments to raise awareness regarding their rights and facilities provided to them by the Delhi government, the statement said.
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 22:52 IST
