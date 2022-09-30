JUST IN
DU to start centre for disabilities studies to make education inclusive
Delhi's AQI settled mostly under 'moderate' category in September: CPCB
Health dept needs to speed up issuing Divyang certificates: Delhi Min
Iran says it has arrested nine foreigners over anti-hijab protests
Delhi records 87 new Covid-19 infections, active cases stand at 389
Gas leak: BJP demands immediate arrest of meat processing plant owner
Unauthorised construction unending problem; satellite mapping important: SC
Cinema not only an industry but medium of artistic expression: Prez Murmu
Centre concerned over Punjab's preparedness towards air quality management
SC grants states four weeks for response to deviations in RERA rules
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Health dept needs to speed up issuing Divyang certificates: Delhi Min
DU to start centre for disabilities studies to make education inclusive
Business Standard

Delhi's AQI settled mostly under 'moderate' category in September: CPCB

Due to spells of rains, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) settled mostly under the 'moderate' category in September, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed

Topics
Air Quality Index | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi AQI, Delhi, air quality index
Photo: ANI

Due to spells of rains, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) settled mostly under the 'moderate' category in September, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the 'moderate' category.

According to data, September's monthly average AQI has increased by 24 per cent in comparison to 2021, which was recorded at 78. Meanwhile, the average AQI in September 2020 stood at 118 and 111 in 2019.

"General AQI in September predominantly remains poor. However, rainfall triggers dip in AQI to 'satisfactory' and 'good' categories. September and October are the transition months. Hence, the AQI starts deteriorating," former head of CPCB's air lab, Dipankar Saha said.

Awareness campaigns must be started during the AQI transition periods, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air quality index

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU