Delhi's AQI settled mostly under 'moderate' category in September: CPCB

Due to spells of rains, the national capital's (AQI) settled mostly under the 'moderate' category in September, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the 'moderate' category.

According to data, September's monthly average AQI has increased by 24 per cent in comparison to 2021, which was recorded at 78. Meanwhile, the average AQI in September 2020 stood at 118 and 111 in 2019.

"General AQI in September predominantly remains poor. However, rainfall triggers dip in AQI to 'satisfactory' and 'good' categories. September and October are the transition months. Hence, the AQI starts deteriorating," former head of CPCB's air lab, Dipankar Saha said.

Awareness campaigns must be started during the AQI transition periods, he added.

