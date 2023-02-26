Bharat Jodo Yatra part 2 is Under active consideration: Jairam Ramesh

After the successful completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the Congress is now considering another yatra but no decision has been taken in this regard at all, said party general secretary on Sunday.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra Part 2 is under active consideration. No decision has been taken at all. Various ideas are being debated," said Jairm Ramesh.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Congress is considering a new journey which can be from East to West but it is being considered only now, no decision has been taken on this finally.

"After 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress is considering a new journey which can be from East to West but it is being considered only now, no decision has been taken on this finally. If there is a journey from east to west, then from where will it start and where will it end, the Congress party has not yet taken any concrete decision on this," said Khera.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari and passed through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir on January 30-- covering a total distance of about 4,000 kms over the course of four and a half months.

Addressing the party's 85th Plenary Session in Raipur, Rahul Gandhi said he learned a lot during his just concluded months-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' during which he met people from all sections of society.

He also mentioned the Jammu and Kashmir leg of his yatra, saying that he felt like being at home when he reached there.

According to Congress, the walk was aimed at uniting and strengthening India. It also sought to address unemployment and inflation issues, and what the Congress claimed, was the "politics of hate and division and over-centralization of our political system".

When asked whether Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate of UPA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Khera said, "No concrete decision has been taken on whether Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate of UPA in 2024, but after the Congress convention, the Congress party will accelerate the beginning of an alliance with like-minded parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)