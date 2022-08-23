JUST IN
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN augmentation system compliance
As farmers return to Delhi, here is what they are protesting about
Defence personnel's family to get Rs 1 crore if he dies on duty: Gujarat
Odisha CM urges PM Modi to add default provision for funds in NREGASoft
Padma awards nominations portal launched; Sept 15 last date for submission
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
Coimbatore Municipality mulls robotic vehicle to clear water-clogged drains
SC lists remission order of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts for hearing
IRCTC Cancelled Train Today, 23 Aug: 123 trains cancelled on Tuesday
World Bank, Assam govt discuss ways to fast track externally aided projects
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Self-reliance key: Scindia calls for promoting 'Made in India' steel
Business Standard

IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan due to technical snag

Its crew members are safe, they said

Topics
IAF aircraft | emergency landing | Helicopters

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

IAF Alouette III
IAF helicopter | Photo: Wikipedia

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Its crew members are safe, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on IAF aircraft

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 13:13 IST

`