IAF pilot dies as MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Himachal's Kangra district

A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday, killing an Indian Air Force pilot, officials said.
The aircraft, which was on a routine sortie, crashed around 1.20 pm, an IAF spokesperson said in New Delhi.
The aircraft had taken off from the Pathankot air base at 12.20 pm, he added
"The pilot sustained fatal injuries during the accident. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident," the official said.
Kangra's Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said the fighter jet crashed in Mehra Palli village under the Jawali police station.
Air Force personnel reached the crash site on two IAF helicopters to conduct preliminary investigations.
