Opened 215 post office passport service centres in last 4 years: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Now, you can apply for passport from anywhere in India: Sushma Swaraj
Officer harasses Hindu-Muslim couple seeking passports; gets transferred
TCS upset over govt's decision to use postal staff at passport centres
Post office account holders can avail digital banking service from May
'Honoured': Sushma Swaraj responds to trolls over interfaith passport issue
-
As many as 215 post office passport service centres were opened in different parts of the country for the benefit of the common man in the last four years, Communication Minister Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.
Sinha also said in the Lok Sabha that the post office passport service centres were opened according to the government's decision to open at least one passport centre in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.
"We have decided that no one should travel more than 50 km for passport. The passport service centres were opened in post offices," he said during Question Hour.
The minister said the revenue of India Post from non-traditional sectors, including e-commerce and other value-added services, has shown a continuous growth over the last three years.
"Till date no revenue has been earned by the Department of Posts from India Post Payments Bank," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU