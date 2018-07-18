JUST IN
Opened 215 post office passport service centres in last 4 years: Govt

These centres were opened according to the government's decision to open at least one passport centre in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

As many as 215 post office passport service centres were opened in different parts of the country for the benefit of the common man in the last four years, Communication Minister Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

Sinha also said in the Lok Sabha that the post office passport service centres were opened according to the government's decision to open at least one passport centre in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.

"We have decided that no one should travel more than 50 km for passport. The passport service centres were opened in post offices," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the revenue of India Post from non-traditional sectors, including e-commerce and other value-added services, has shown a continuous growth over the last three years.

"Till date no revenue has been earned by the Department of Posts from India Post Payments Bank," he said.
First Published: Wed, July 18 2018. 14:55 IST

