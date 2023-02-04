IAF to acquire new transport aircraft under 'Make in India' initiative

-
-
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the 'Make in India' initiative.
The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.
India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious 'Make in India' programme.
Several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms such as missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters are currently underway to meet the defence modernisation needs of the Indian armed forces.
Further details are awaited.
First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 08:52 IST
