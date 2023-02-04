JUST IN
Business Standard

IAF to acquire new transport aircraft under 'Make in India' initiative

India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious 'Make in India' programme

Topics
Indian Air Force | Make in India | defence sector

ANI  General News 

Medium Transport Aircraft, IAF, Make in India-Defence
Representative Image (ANI)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious 'Make in India' programme.

Several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms such as missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters are currently underway to meet the defence modernisation needs of the Indian armed forces.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 08:52 IST

